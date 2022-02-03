New York Underground Artist DAUBLE Released his First Single of the Year "Don't Beat Yourself Up" Featuring Kamiyada+
Photo of the Underground Rap Artist Dauble on Stage in Manchester, New Hampshire During Tour in 2021.
The Cypriot-New Yorker and Upcoming underground artist DAUBLE recently released his first single of the year called "Don't Beat Yourself Up" Featuring Kamiyada+
I released my first song in 2019 and it’s crazy how far things have come. I grew up a lot not just as an artist, but personally. I feel more confident of what I’m doing and can’t wait for what's next.”NEW YORK, ROCHESTER, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground artist Dauble spares no time at all and eager to grow he released his first single of the year "Don't Beat Yourself Up" Featuring Kamiyada+ on January 21st 2022.
— Dauble
Dauble is originally from Cyprus but he's currently located in New York where he records most of his music in his appartment by himself. Sometimes he also produces over at Blackdog Recording Studios in Rochester, NY. Most of the songs he writes are inspired by real life situations that he's either in at the moment or he describes a feeling from the past remembering how it was to go through that at the time.
He has many influences in different genres but the biggest ones that might be most relevant or closer to his own style is artists like Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. The interesting thing with the music Dauble writes is that it doesn't have a particular pattern that it follows and the lyrics is often about personal struggles, relationships and things that leaved a deeper mark on him. He tries to write the songs in a way that when people hear it, they know exactly what he’s talking about.
The fact that he is also experimenting a lot with his sound is extra on point with this new release which shows a diversity, an open mind, curiosity and a search for a new way to constantly level up his songwriting, reach a broader audience and stir around among the stereotypes of the underground music scene.
He writes all the lyrics himself and work with just a couple of producers that he's really close with. His main producer is SMBGotdemhits from Germany. They met online randomly and became really close friends. Since they started making songs together they've learnt and grown together resulting in some really great music for an artist and producer at this stage in their careers. The same producer have been with him from one of his first songs, "Answer", to his biggest and fan favourite "RELAX" ft. Bill $Aber and now his biggest debut song ft. Kamiyada+, “Don't Beat Yourself Up”. As many of the songs before this single was also recorded in Dauble’s apartment in Rochester. He really wanted to be alone and focus on this song while he wrote and recorded. It definitely holds a special place in his heart, he says.
Dauble was introduced to Kamiyada+ last year by one of his friends at the time and he really liked his artistry and energy. The song’s basically about an ongoing relationship coming to an end because of constant touring and changing places, and telling the partner to “Don't Beat Yourself Up” because this is the lifestyle we live in and there really isn’t anyone to blame, and that’s exactly why it hurts, "I am just following my dreams and trying to make my music work". The future will tell if they will work on a track together again but Dauble holds a lot of love and respect for him.
The biggest moments so far for Dauble was to reach over 1 million streams with "RELAX", the song he did with Bill $aber, and a small tour that followed after that. Everything really started coming together after that and he learned a lot from it. The first show he did was in June 2021 close to his home in Rochester, NY. The show was packed and he describes the energy as crazy. He gave his absolute best and hasn't felt more in place before. New tours are definitely on the list when the time is right.
Later this year, Dauble is releasing his first full-length solo album and he feels really excited about that. There has been a lot of hard work to complete the album and the hopes are high that both old and new fans will like the new tracks.
"Don't Beat Yourself Up" got over 100.000 streams on Spotify alone within a week so we can only imagine what the future holds for this (under)-groundbreaking artist.
Dauble "Don't Beat Yourself Up" Featuring Kamiyada+