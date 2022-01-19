Submit Release
Yet Another Spiritual Hit From Solo Artist Errow ➾

Promo Image For S.S (Self Sabotage) By Errow

Errow Spotify Profile Photo

"Right Before It Gets Better" Album Cover Art

Like the songs on her debut album “Right Before It Gets Better” S.S has a deeper meaning. Who knows, maybe people will find their true purpose through this song

For those of us that are seeking inspiration, just want to take a moment to escape from reality and grow as individuals, S.S can twist those nerves and maybe help us to find our true purpose in life.”
— Jocke Larsson
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like all the songs on her debut album “Right Before It Gets Better” this song has a depth beyond most of the songs that gets released nowadays. With a vast use of metaphors and poetic twists she tells a story that connects deep into the soul. It is written from the perspective of a search for a different experience and this search for personal understanding and development is visible throughout this whole album. Besides the texts the music and the all-over vibe spreads over many different genres including techno, '80s pop, soul and a bit of ambient to let our minds wander free. This fact alone makes it an interesting journey to follow along on.

One can clearly feel that music is her dream and that she wants to share that creative, entertaining and connecting emotion with other people. Through music she offers us as listeners a way to express and heal ourselves and that is what further contributes to her true purpose in life.

- Lyrics from S.S [Self Sabotage]:

“It took a little while to know there was a price
It took a little while to know I would suffice
It took a little while to take my own advice...”

The music she creates could really engage people in different stages of their lives. It could be for whom that is seeking inspiration, just want to take a moment and escape from reality for a while and also for those seeking a larger meaning and wants to grow as a person.

Who knows, maybe people will find their true purpose through the music of Errow.

This particular song and all the other tracks featured on the album was cowritten with producer Kosta Lois at Onesta Music Group, Los Angeles, US. The photos featured here were taken by photographer Ken Pivak and the photo editing, artwork design and video edit was made by Jocke Larsson.

Jocke Larsson
JOLAr
jocke@errow.one
