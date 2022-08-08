HappiTravel® Completes Major Update To Its Wholesale Booking Engine
HappiTravel® is grounded in uncompromising customer value. We trust the consumer.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC announced it has completed a major software update to the company’s widely acclaimed HappiHotels™ wholesale booking engine that delivers customers a wide range of powerful new features, expands the wholesale discounts, and more than triples available inventory. The new platform has been in beta launch for the past few weeks and is now fully open to the public.
— Mike Darling, CTO
The HappiHotels™ wholesale booking engine now offers access to over 1.8 million properties worldwide, with discounts up to 60% or more below the retail rates found on big name travel websites. It incorporates a range of new user-friendly features designed to make the platform even more intuitive including easy access to recent searches, ability to search directly by property name, as well as a robust booking history archive an improved booking confirmation emails. The display of pricing has been updated to make it easier to perform apples-to-apples comparisons with retail booking engines (notorious for hiding taxes and fees to the last minute when booking travel). The platform also offers live 24/7 customer support via chat, email, and phone to better assist customers whenever help is needed.
Unlike other travel clubs, HappiTravel® was built for the masses. Notably, there is no cost to enroll in the platform where customers get instant access to 1,000’s of hand curated HappiTrips® and the ability to book them at wholesale rates, or consider upgrading their account for a small fee in order to access an even lower HappiPrice® rate. Likewise the HappiHotels™ booking engine now also provides access to free members to see the wholesale savings for themselves before making a purchasing decision. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as the typical savings from a single HappiTrips® or HappiHotels™ reservation far exceeds the cost of the upgrade. The system is intentionally designed in a fully transparent way that builds trust with customers incrementally, without smoke & mirrors, leading them to an easy “no-brainer” decision when they are comfortable with no pressure, and no catches.
“HappiTravel® is grounded in uncompromising customer value,” commented Chief Technology Officer, Mike Darling. “It literally costs people more NOT to be a customer! We trust the consumer. We’ve designed the entire platform around that concept. By respecting our customers in this way it quickly develops trust in the HappiTravel® brand because the value far exceeds the cost. Free to join, no catches or gotcha’s. Don’t touch your wallet until YOU decide you’re losing money not to upgrade!”
Established in 2019, HappiTravel® was developed with a central focus of providing customers with direct access to wholesale travel rates. Powered by proprietary technology developed over the past 6-years, the system cuts out middleman costs and passes wholesale rates directly to consumers.
A driving theme of the platform is the connection between travel and happiness. The website cites numerous independent third party HappiScience™ studies that establish a link between travel and a wide range of positive health benefits including elevated happiness, stress & anxiety relief, heart health, enhanced creativity & inspiration, and improved social connections and relationships.
After nearly 2 years of stifling impact from the global pandemic, pent up consumer demand for travel has hit new highs while economic pressures have put value and affordability center stage. Over 90% of people surveyed about what they would do if they had all the time and money in the world, answer “travel”. Understanding the connection between time and money, HappiTravel® slashes the typical retail cost of traveling, making vacations more accessible to everyone.
“HappiTravel® brings true wholesale rates to the masses,” remarked President Camaron Corr. “We’re taking the nation on vacation! The upgrades to the HappiHotels™ booking engine have already blown our customers away. But we’re just getting started! Whatever your background or current situation, it’s time to bring happiness back into your life. Or as we like to say… Be Happy. Travel.®”
