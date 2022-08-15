Loclweb and accessiBe Announce a Strategic Partnership
Loclweb can now provide its clients with access to accessiBe’s AI-powered accessibility solutions, promoting internet accessibility for the disability communityLINCOLN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loclweb, a leading provider of affordable web design for local small businesses, announced today a partnership with accessiBe, the market leader in web accessibility. Loclweb will join the accessiBe Partner Program, which is designed to provide web and digital agencies, freelance developers and marketers, website and e-commerce builders, hosting services, and others with the tools needed to build accessible websites for people with various disabilities. As a result of the partnership, Loclweb and its clients will have access to accessiBe’s AI-powered solution, accessWidget, which seamlessly makes websites usable and ADA and WCAG 2.1 compliant.
Loclweb will have access to an easy-to-use solution to help ensure their clients’ websites are accessible in a business-friendly way. Making your website accessible will boost your brand’s reputation, open your consumer base to the disability community totaling more than one billion people globally, and minimize the risk of being exposed to legal action.
“Joining the accessiBe Partner Program was a no-brainer for us,” said Nick Leffler. “We are thrilled to provide our clients with the ability to make their websites available to everyone, while also achieving compliance and mitigating any legal risk.”
“We are committed to partnering with professionals, from web agencies to freelance developers and marketers, to equip them with the tools they need to open their websites to the disability community,” said Shir Ekerling, co-founder and CEO of accessiBe. “We are thrilled to partner with Loclweb to help ensure that their clients can achieve and maintain web accessibility.”
Loclweb will also receive 24-hour automatic maintenance scans of any new and updated content, along with monthly compliance audits.
About Loclweb
Loclweb is the leading web agency providing local small businesses with websites that are affordable, professional, and fully managed. With everything taken care of for clients, Loclweb makes it easy for all small businesses to have a website as good as any large company for a fraction of the cost of working with a custom website designer.
Loclweb's goal is to provide everything clients need to have a great website, including design, development, maintenance, and even unlimited minor updates for the site.
About accessiBe
accessiBe is the market leader in AI-powered web accessibility solutions and technologies.
As a web accessibility hub, accessiBe provides different solutions for testing and remediating web accessibility, as well as various professional services, to make the web inclusive and help businesses and agencies comply with web accessibility standards and regulations.
accessiBe’s full suite of web accessibility solutions enables agencies and businesses of all sizes, from solopreneur to large corporations, to take part in global inclusion efforts by making their websites available to everybody, regardless of ability.
accessiBe's founding team has deep domain expertise in the field of web development and accessibility services and has developed the technologies in close partnership with users who have vision impairments or blindness, epilepsy, motor impairments, cognitive dysfunctions, and other disabilities.
