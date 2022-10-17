Loclweb launches a one-page website plan to make it more affordable for small businesses to own their digital marketing
Loclweb launches a one-page website plan to make it more affordable than ever for local small businesses to own their custom digital marketing property online.LINCOLN, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loclweb is launching a one-page website plan, the plan is a great way to have a custom website when there's not a lot of content to put on a larger website.
Sometimes a larger, more in-depth website isn't necessary for local small businesses. When the goal of the website needs fewer messages communicated and requires less to convert visitors, a one-site website is enough to do the job.
Nick Leffler of Loclweb says: "It's a more affordable way to own a website instead of relying on social media and other platforms that have their interests in mind rather than the business. There's no marketing properly online more valuable and useful than a website to build a local small business online authority."
A one-page website from Loclweb will make it easier for local small businesses to reach customers online and convert them without the distraction of other platforms.
The new product is a complete turnkey solution that is also custom which makes it easy for business owners with no tech knowledge to have a professional website.
Loclweb's one-page website is completely custom with no templates used, ever. It's also hosted on a world-class infrastructure built on top of Google's dependable worldwide network. It's the easiest way for a local small business to stand out, look unique, and work with a professional web designer affordably.
Based in California just outside of Sacramento, Loclweb is a local small business marketing agency, helping local small business owners have an impressive presence online that gets their business in front of more customers searching in their local area.
Loclweb makes it easier than ever to have a fast and managed professional website that actually works and plans to build a streamlined local marketing strategy that helps local small businesses without the burden of large expenses or services that don't work.
Loclweb is reducing the cost and skills needed by the business owner for a small business to have a professional website that is built to rank in local searches.
About Loclweb

Loclweb is a local small business marketing agency based in California just outside of Sacramento. Led by Nick Leffler it helps local small business owners to have an impressive presence online that gets their business in front of more customers searching in their local area.
