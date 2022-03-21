WPmaintain launches a WordPress maintenance service to help businesses maintain their WordPress website easier
WPmaintain launches a WordPress maintenance service to help business owners focus on their business instead of their website.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPmaintain is launching WordPress maintenance service, the best service that takes care of all the important items that ensures a secure website that helps the business run and get more customers. Each tier is meant for a certain type of website that ensures they are running the best possible.
WPmaintain takes the worry of maintaining a website off the business owner. There will no longer be a chance the website will get hacked, backups will always be redundant, so the website won't ever be lost forever, and clients will have easy access to top-notch WordPress skills at all times.
Less time spent by the business owner on their website means more time to spend on the business. Not only that but there's always a trusted WordPress expert watching after the website.
The new service lets customers choose the best plan that matches the website and business needs. Backups, security, and more are included in every plan which lets customers get exactly what they require. The top tier plans also include a discount on any needed development.
Customers get easier sign-up with no jargon and no techno jargon that's confusing and makes things more difficult. No longer do customers have to work with a company who doesn't have it together or confuses the customer with high-tech speak that's difficult to understand.
Based in California just outside of Sacramento, WPmaintain is a company that helps take the stress off of website maintenance.
WPmaintain makes it easier than ever for companies to have in-house website management and maintenance for a fraction of the cost.
About WPmaintain
WPmaintain is a company with the goal of bringing proper and complete website maintenance to all WordPress websites. Instead of requiring a large in-house team for WordPress service and maintenance, WPmaintain gives small companies the ability to have the same level of service for a fraction of the cost. Every WordPress website needs proper maintenance and this is the best and most affordable way to get it.
