Williston Barracks / DUI #3, VCOR, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1004976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 06, 2022 at 0153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Joes Pond Road, Morrisville

VIOLATIONS:

- DUI #3

- Violation of Conditions of Release

- Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Douglas Stokowski

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 6, 2022 at approximately 0153 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the traveled lane on VT Route 100 at Joes Pond Road in the town of Morrisville. The vehicle was running with the lights on and the sole occupant was found to be unconscious. The operator was eventually woken up and was identified as Douglas Stokowski (44) of Morrisville. While speaking with Stokowski, Troopers observed several indictors of impairment. Stokowski was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Investigation revealed that Stokowski was also operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was violating three sets of court ordered conditions of release. Per the order of the court, Stokowski was released on conditions and flash cited to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on August 08, 2022 at 1230 hours and was ordered held until sober.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 08, 2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111