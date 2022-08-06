St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4005999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2022 0142 hours
STREET: US Route 302
TOWN: Ryegate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Zephyr Hill Barnes
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: SAAB
VEHICLE MODEL: Sedan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of US Route 302, and Creamery Road, in Ryegate, Vermont for a reported three vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Operator 1 (Hill Barnes) was the only operator and vehicle involved. Investigation revealed Hill Barnes veered off the road, and struck multiple trees causing injuries to himself, and several passengers. Operator 1 Hill Barnes exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI following roadside standardized field sobriety tests.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending crash investigation
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 0830
