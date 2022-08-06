St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4005999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2022 0142 hours

STREET: US Route 302

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Zephyr Hill Barnes

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: SAAB

VEHICLE MODEL: Sedan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of US Route 302, and Creamery Road, in Ryegate, Vermont for a reported three vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Operator 1 (Hill Barnes) was the only operator and vehicle involved. Investigation revealed Hill Barnes veered off the road, and struck multiple trees causing injuries to himself, and several passengers. Operator 1 Hill Barnes exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI following roadside standardized field sobriety tests.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending crash investigation

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 0830

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.