St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A4005999                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                            

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2022 0142 hours

STREET:  US Route 302

TOWN:  Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  N/A

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry, blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Zephyr Hill Barnes

AGE:  18  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2007

VEHICLE MAKE:  SAAB

VEHICLE MODEL:  Sedan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Moderate Damage

INJURIES:  Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of US Route 302, and Creamery Road, in Ryegate, Vermont for a reported three vehicle motor vehicle crash.  Investigation revealed Operator 1 (Hill Barnes) was the only operator and vehicle involved. Investigation revealed Hill Barnes veered off the road, and struck multiple trees causing injuries to himself, and several passengers.  Operator 1 Hill Barnes exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI following roadside standardized field sobriety tests.    

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint  *Pending crash investigation

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A         

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT:  Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/2022 at 0830 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

