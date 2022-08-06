Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Possession of Suspected Methamphetamine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 2B1004731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Joseph Galusha                                                             

STATION:   Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/5/2022 @ 1825 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West River Road, Dummerston VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine

 

ACCUSED:  Nicholas Oliver                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/5/2022  at approximately 1825 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an individual knocking on doors in the town of Dummerston and stating he was “CIA.” The individual was reported to have traveled to a gas station on West River Road in the town of Dummerston. Troopers located the individual, later identified as Nicholas Oliver. Investigation revealed Oliver was in possession of Methamphetamine and was subsequently cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   09/27/202 @ 1000 hours.           

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION:   NO  

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

