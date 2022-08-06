Westminster Barracks / Possession of Suspected Methamphetamine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 2B1004731
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/5/2022 @ 1825 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West River Road, Dummerston VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine
ACCUSED: Nicholas Oliver
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/5/2022 at approximately 1825 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an individual knocking on doors in the town of Dummerston and stating he was “CIA.” The individual was reported to have traveled to a gas station on West River Road in the town of Dummerston. Troopers located the individual, later identified as Nicholas Oliver. Investigation revealed Oliver was in possession of Methamphetamine and was subsequently cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/202 @ 1000 hours.
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
