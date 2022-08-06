Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 4200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the 4200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:06 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, 45 year-old Don Ricardo Jackson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary II.

###