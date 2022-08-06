Submit Release
As the COVID-19 epidemic situation remains stable, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau will cease announcing information about the stocks of rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies

MACAU, August 6 - In response to the need for COVID-19 epidemic control in Macao and as a part of the government’s anti-epidemic measures, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) has been conducting surveys on the stocks of rapid antigen test (RAT) kits and KN95 masks in community pharmacies since mid-June. Information about the stocks of these two items in community pharmacies is updated and announced every two hours through the ISAF website.

In light of Macau’s entry into the normalisation phase of epidemic prevention and the recent distribution of RAT kits and KN95 masks to residents for use during the latest citywide nucleic acid test, the supplies of RAT kits and KN95 masks in the market remain stable and sufficient stocks are available. Hence, ISAF will cease to update the public on the stocks of these two items beginning August 8th. ISAF will continue to closely monitor the stocks, supplies, and demand of these anti-epidemic products on the market in order to ensure a steady supply and timely replenishment.

Community cooperation is crucial for the effective implementation of anti-epidemic measures. ISAF would like to express its gratitude to the pharmaceutical industry and pharmacy professionals for their active participation in anti-epidemic measures during the epidemic period.

For inquiries, please contact ISAF at 8598 3522 (office hours) or 8598 3504 (24-hour voicemail).

