Strong Job Growth in Saskatchewan Continues in July 2022

CANADA, August 5 - Released on August 5, 2022

Unemployment rate to 4.0 per cent, second lowest among provinces and 24,400 jobs added year-over-year

Today, job numbers released by Statistics Canada for July 2022 show Saskatchewan added 24,400 jobs, an increase of 4.4 per cent compared to July 2021, the third highest increase among the provinces. All of the growth was in full-time jobs.

In July 2022, Saskatchewan's unemployment rate of 4.0 per cent remained the second lowest among provinces, a decrease from 7.1 per cent in July 2021 and well below the national average of 4.9 per cent. (seasonally adjusted).

"Saskatchewan continues to be a national leader, having one of the lowest unemployment rates and some of the highest job growth in the country," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Low unemployment rates, combined with the strong job creation numbers we have seen over the last year, will lead to further economic growth and prosperity that will benefit all residents of our province."

In July 2022, full-time employment increased by 32,600 jobs (+7.1 per cent) and part-time decreased by 8,100 (-8.1 per cent) compared to July 2021.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment in Saskatchewan was up 8,700 jobs (+14.7 per cent) for twenty consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was also up by 2,900 jobs (+25.9 per cent) for six consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Major year-over-year employment gains were reported for accommodation and food services, up 8,300 jobs (+27.7 per cent); health care and social assistance, up 5,700 jobs (+6.6 per cent); and educational services up 4,300 jobs (+13.5 per cent).

Over this same period, the private sector employment increased by 14,500 jobs (+4.4 per cent) and female employment increased by 13,700 jobs (+5.4 per cent).

Youth (aged 15-24) unemployment rate of 6.0 per cent was the second lowest among provinces, well below the national rate of 9.2 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

Several all-time employment records were hit in July 2022, including full-time employment (490,300), off-reserve Indigenous employment (67,800) and off-reserve Indigenous full-time employment (56,500).

In July 2022, Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted employment of 576,200 had recovered 100.4 per cent from pre-COVID February 2020 employment levels.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jill Stroeder

Immigration and Career Training

Phone: 306-787-6315

Email: Jill.stroeder@gov.sk.ca

