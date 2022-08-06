Updated:Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: Unit Block of Thomas Circle, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Unit block of Thomas Circle, Northwest.

At approximately 6:33 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle, which was left unattended, with a juvenile female inside. The suspect then drove away with the vehicle. The juvenile female was located unharmed a short time later. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/oClx1XK_wos

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###