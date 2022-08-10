Elevate The Flight Experience With xCraft’s All New Maverick SE Drone

Maverick SE comes equipped with ducted design, maximising flight time The Maverick SE elevates the drone flight experience Bust through FPV gates with the all new Maverick SE

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCraft Enterprises, “America’s Drone Company”, delivers once again. Today, xCraft releases its newest UAS system, the Maverick SE. This is the latest addition to an already advanced product lineup.

“Currently this is my favorite drone to fly here at xCraft”, stated CEO and Co-Founder, JD Claridge.

The Maverick SE's sporty power takes your flight experience to new levels. Featuring an enclosed and ducted rotor design, providing safety and maximising efficiency for up to 20 minutes of flight time.

Newer to flying? No worries. This UAS has two different flight modes. With ease, switch from loiter to sport. Depending on your skill level, the Maverick SE flight does not disappoint.

Additionally, this drone has all the autonomous features you’ve come to expect including auto return to home, land, and hold features. The drone comes completely assembled in a waterproof custom hard case with all accessories. The Maverick SE package includes everything you need to start busting through the FPV gates.

Priced at $2,999, get your Maverick SE today. The first 200 buyers get $200 off by using the promo code “MAVERICK-SE200” at checkout.

About xCraft Enterprises, Inc.

xCraft is on a mission to develop powerful flying robots that change the world. With a launch on ABC’s Shark Tank, xCraft became “America’s Drone Company” and has since created an arsenal of innovative, patented UAS solutions which continue to take the drone industry to new heights. xCraft brings more efficient, life-saving solutions to the world by providing UAS products to critical markets such as survey, agriculture, defense, public safety, mining and construction. The xCraft team takes pride in being a leader in American innovation, striving to surpass customers’ expectations, while delivering undeniable value. Learn more at www.xcraft.io.

