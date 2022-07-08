xCraft partners with T-Mobile

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCraft Enterprises, “America’s Drone Company”, has announced a newly-minted partnership with T-Mobile. As part of T-Mobile for Business Partner Program, xCraft broadens its offerings to include 5G services for enterprise, public safety, government and other key business segments. The combination of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network and xCraft’s UAS solutions will create endless broadband opportunities for businesses around the world.

“It’s going to be a great ride as we offer customers enterprise-grade wireless solutions paired with our world-class drones” stated xCraft CEO and Co-Founder, JD Claridge.

For more information on this new partnership, visit www.xcraft.io.

About xCraft Enterprises, Inc.

xCraft is on a mission to develop powerful flying robots that change the world. With a launch on ABC’s Shark Tank, xCraft became “America’s Drone Company” and has since created an arsenal of innovative, patented UAS solutions which continue to take the drone industry to new heights. xCraft brings more efficient, life-saving solutions to the world by providing UAS products to critical markets such as survey, agriculture, defense, public safety, mining and construction. The xCraft team takes pride in being a leader in American innovation, striving to surpass customers’ expectations, while delivering undeniable value. Learn more at www.xcraft.io.

