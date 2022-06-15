xCraft Is Soaring High

Soar with Americas Drone Company-xCraft

America’s Drone Company is soaring high and thrilled to be included among the “World’s Greatest.”

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCraft was born out of a passion for flight and a desire to change the world. From the first prototypes of the X PlusOne drone that was built in founder JD Claridge’s garage to the industry’s leading autonomous tethered drone solution in our modern-day, PANADRONE, xCraft’s focus has always been solving some of the world’s most complex problems.

“By collaborating with companies in the defense, energy, security, and public safety sectors, we develop applications that are tailored to fit the needs of our clients,” said Claridge.

“Whether it’s law enforcement and site security, agricultural surveying, wildland fire scouting, utility line inspection, crop inspection, mapping, or geothermal data collection for mining, xCraft has provided solutions for many industries over the last decade,” he added.

​​RECOGNITION

xCraft is honored to have been recognized as one of the World’s Greatest. That’s right, xCraft will be on Television this month. You will get a behind the scenes glimpse of our laboratory located in downtown Coeur d’Alene just off the shores of the glorious Lake Coeur d’Alene, join our CEO in the field as he flies a few of our US designed and manufactured drones, and hear from our team what makes us “one of the World’s Greatest”!

Airing Information:

Where: Bloomberg TV

On DirecTV: Channel 353.

On DISH Network: Channel 203.

On Cable: Depends on your local area and carrier

Television Schedule Page: https://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/tv-schedule/

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Cable Viewers:

Eastern: 3:30pm (local time)

Central: 2:30pm (local time)

Mountain: 1:30pm (local time)

Pacific: 12:30pm (local time)

Satellite Viewers:

Eastern: 3:30pm (local time)

Central: 2:30pm (local time)

Mountain: 1:30pm (local time)

Pacific: 12:30pm (local time)

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022- Bloomberg TV

Cable Viewers:

Eastern: 3:30pm (local time)

Central: 2:30pm (local time)

Mountain: 1:30pm (local time)

Pacific: 12:30pm (local time)

Satellite Viewers:

Eastern: 3:30pm (local time)

Central: 2:30pm (local time)

Mountain: 1:30pm (local time)

Pacific: 12:30pm (local time)

THE SKY’S THE LIMIT

xCraft was founded in 2014 and has only continued to grow, showing the company’s staying power and potential. So far, xCraft has designed and produced nearly a dozen different models.

Of course, there are also numerous exciting new products in development, several of which promise to be groundbreaking in the urban air mobility sector. That’s right, aerial automobiles! We are excited to be working on quiet propulsion technology and beginning research and design activities in this area.

“We pride ourselves in our ability to quickly adapt to the ever-changing needs of the industry and provide solutions that will make a lasting impact on our world. From the initial concept all the way through the final test flight, our team of engineers and programmers work together to create products that lead the way for future drone technology around the world,” concluded Claridge.

For more information about xCraft, go to www.xcraft.io.

The PANADRONE