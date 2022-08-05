COMMISSIONER SID MILLER REMINDS AG COMMUNITY ABOUT REVISED COMMERCIAL VEHICLE STANDARDS

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reminded Ag producers about the suspension of size and weight requirements on vehicles involved in agricultural activities they can take advantage of due to the drought and heat wave.

The State of Texas issued a disaster declaration on March 18th of this year and amended it on July 23, 2022 due to the drought. This declaration helps those involved in industries and professions that are part of the overall disaster assistance effort including farmers, ranchers and companies serving the agriculture community.

'"With the drought and the excessive heat wave continuing, farmers and ranchers are going to be hauling more supplies and equipment and having to drive farther to get what they need; this of course is also due to the supply chain issues we all face. Farmers and ranchers can now add more goods or product to each trip which will help save on fuel consumption,” Miller said.

Examples of disaster assistance include, but are not limited to, vehicles engaged in the transportation of relief workers, food, hay, water, clothing, equipment, medical supplies, materials, fuel, shelter, and other supplies to the disaster area(s), as well as vehicles used to restore utilities and to remove debris from the disaster area(s) listed in the disaster declaration.

“Many farmers and ranchers are being forced to go much further distances than normal to buy hay and other supplies to feed horses and cattle, so this can provide enormous benefit. Given the challenges we all face as Ag producers this year, I want everyone to be fully aware of these changes which can help save time and money in this rough economic situation,” Miller said.

More details on the disaster declaration can be found at: Important Information for Motor Carriers (txdmv.gov)