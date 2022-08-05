AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER READIES SUPPORT FOR NUTRITION TEAMS IN 2023 PROGRAM YEAR

AUSTIN

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced today that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will offer additional assistance to partners in the National School Lunch Program and Child Adult Care Food Program this program year. Using provisions in the new Keep Kids Fed Act (KKFA), TDA will increase

federal reimbursements for meals served and provide meal-pattern flexibilities when partners face supply-chain disruptions.

“My priority is to ensure that Texans have access to healthy, nutritious food and our partners play an important part in that mission with TDA. They shouldn’t be penalized for circumstances beyond their control. My team will work with our partners to make certain our children are well fed and don’t go without,” Miller said.

KKFA provides for a 15-cent increase in school breakfast reimbursements and a 40-cent increase in school lunch reimbursements for meals served in the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, child care providers operating the Child and Adult Care Food Program will receive an extra 10 cents for every eligible meal and snack served, while certain day care home providers will continue to receive the higher reimbursement rate for meals that was available during the 2021-2022 school year.

TDA will not penalize schools when supply-chain issues prevent them from serving meals that meet required meal patterns. Commissioner Miller is committed to bringing all available assistance to nutrition program partners along with any other statewide program waivers the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides in this program year.

KKFA did not provide waivers necessary for schools to offer free meals for children as they did during the pandemic. Families must resume submitting an application for free and reduced-price meals unless their student’s school utilizes the Community Eligibility Provision to serve free meals to all students. Applications are available through the school and should be submitted as soon as possible.

For more information, visit SquareMeals.org.

