STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS FOR USDA’S LIVESTOCK IMPORTS REOPENING PLAN

"I would like to thank President Trump, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, and their team at the USDA for their smart, data-driven decision to reopen U.S. ports to cattle, bison, and equines from Mexico. Agricultural producers and our rural economies depend on this cross-border commerce, and reopening our ports with strong, science-based protocols in place is the right decision. The USDA’s approach balances strong animal health safeguards with the urgent need to get our livestock trade moving again. Hats off to Secretary Rollins for getting this done for our ranchers across the nation."

