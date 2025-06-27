STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE SUPREME COURT’S RULING LIMITING USE OF NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for common sense and the rule of law. For too long, partisan judges, particularly those with a far-left agenda, have wielded universal injunctions as a political weapon to unilaterally halt lawful executive actions they personally disagreed with. This ruling rightly reins in that abuse and restores the right to make policy to the elected branches of government. Activist Federal judges in lower courts should not have the unchecked authority to impose sweeping, nationwide rulings that go far beyond the parties involved in a given case.

This decision helps restore the rightful constitutional balance to our judicial system and prevents the courts from becoming a tool of political activism. We can be grateful that ideological agendas will no longer override the will of the people. I applaud the six justices of the Supreme Court who voted to stand up for constitutional authority and put a stop to this egregious judicial overstep."