Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,228 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE SUPREME COURT’S RULING LIMITING USE OF NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for common sense and the rule of law. For too long, partisan judges, particularly those with a far-left agenda, have wielded universal injunctions as a political weapon to unilaterally halt lawful executive actions they personally disagreed with. This ruling rightly reins in that abuse and restores the right to make policy to the elected branches of government. Activist Federal judges in lower courts should not have the unchecked authority to impose sweeping, nationwide rulings that go far beyond the parties involved in a given case.

This decision helps restore the rightful constitutional balance to our judicial system and prevents the courts from becoming a tool of political activism. We can be grateful that ideological agendas will no longer override the will of the people. I applaud the six justices of the Supreme Court who voted to stand up for constitutional authority and put a stop to this egregious judicial overstep."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE SUPREME COURT’S RULING LIMITING USE OF NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more