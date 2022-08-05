August 2022

Milken Educators Presentation

Two Nebraska educators were honored with Milken Educator Awards. Michelle Fouts, a Second Grade Teacher from Bryant Elementary School in Kearney and Katie Mace, an English and Speech Teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Schools in Lyons officially received their award from the State Board.

Michelle Fouts News Release

Katie Mace News Release

Mental Health Supports for Schools

NDE staff was joined by administrators from several school districts to discuss the work being done to help students with mental health supports in schools. ESSER funds have been used on several projects involving mental health support.

Mental Health Supports

School Mental Health Project

Mental Health Board Presentation

State Standards Evaluation

In November 2021, the Nebraska State Board of Education formed an ad hoc committee to review

the process used by the Nebraska Department of Education to develop and/or revise

content area standards. The final committee report included five recommendations, including enlisting the services of a contractor to complete a review of current standards development practices and processes and suggest revisions. Board members voted to authorize a contract with American Institutes for Research (AIR) to perform the evaluation.

Standards Evaluation Contract

ReVision Action Grants

Board members voted to approve the 2022-2023 reVISION Action grants. The purpose of reVISION is to align and support Career and Technical Education Systems with Nebraska’s Economic Initiatives, develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, strengthen high school CTE programs, and create a common language between local employers and education.

ReVISION Action Grants

Educator Shortage Grant

Nebraska, like most of the rest of the nation, is experiencing an educator shortage. As such, the NDE is creating a statewide Educator Pipeline Grant program to address the short-term strategies necessary to bolster the educator workforce. This grant will provide $1.5 million in funds to districts, ESUs, higher education, and other organizations to design and implement strategies

addressing the teacher, leader, and educator shortage. Funds are available through December 2024.

Educator Pipeline Grants

NDE’s Supports for Educator Pipeline

Teacher Vacancy Report

Teacher Vacancy Comparison

Set Statewide Assessment Cut Scores for NSCAS Science

Board members voted to adopt the Commissioner’s recommendations on NSCAS Science assessment cut scores. The process will allow The NDE to determine proficiency levels for science assessments to meet federal and state requirements for assessment reporting and accountability.

Science Standards Presentation