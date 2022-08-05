MIT45 Sets New Sales Records at CHAMPS Tradeshow with New Product Boost
The Boost bike giveaway took center stage and was one of the peak events during the show
This was easily one of our best shows to date and we’re thrilled about the results and performance. Everyone loved the Boost bike giveaway and led to a significant increase in orders through our team.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIT45 had a highly successful CHAMPS Tradeshow in July highlighted with the launch of their new product Boost, available at convenience stores across the country. With the most pre-orders of any product MIT45 has created to date it was already a large success, but with the addition of implementing the Boost bike giveaway and two custom Les Paul guitars they stole the show. This has resulted in a surge of orders from both previous and new vendors making Boost a potential top seller for this top kratom company.
— Santino Novasio, Corporate Sales Director for MIT45
MIT45 has established their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry over the last two years. They have been recognized for building a positive workplace culture and was recently recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2022 for implementing the new digital sales card.
The new product, MIT45 Boost, was on display during the show, as well as the world’s first kratom gel, MITGo. Vendors lined up to purchase these products and network with the team to gain insights into turning opportunity to channel into a highly profitable addition particularly for C-stores.
The CHAMPS tradeshow is the primary tradeshow in the smoke shop industry, and July’s event turned out to be one of their best events to date with the industry making a strong showing and supporting the growth that has occurred post pandemic. The top brands were in attendance showcasing their most popular products.
Santino Novasio, the corporate sales director for MIT45, had this to say about the results of July’s tradeshow, “This was easily one of our best shows to date and we’re thrilled about the results and performance. The reveal and launch of Boost was exciting and everyone loved the Boost bike giveaway and led to an significant increase in orders through our team. I’m excited to see this grow into one of our top product lines.”
The marketing team pulled out a great performance with hundreds of vendors registering for the giveaway and led to much anticipation on Thursday during the big reveal. The designs were contagious and became the talk of the show. The team pulled out all the stops and the hard work paid off after 7 months of design, testing, and production on what has been called the hottest new product in the kratom industry in years.
MIT45 has been at the forefront of the industry and consistently pushing the boundaries of growth and development. Consumers have frequently voted MIT45 the top brand and continue to do so as their popularity continues to rise. The company is poised to become the Coca-Cola of kratom and is currently on track to grow significantly by 2023.
You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com
