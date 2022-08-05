Submit Release
Column One: Abortions are widely available in California, but not for these women

Compared with the rest of the country, California has some of the nation’s most progressive abortion policies, and is the only state the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, lists as “very supportive” of those rights. But for the patients who have needed an abortion later in pregnancy, the California abortion sanctuary leaves them behind.

