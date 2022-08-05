Submit Release
Significant murder resentencing opinion filing Monday

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in People v. Strong. In the case, there was an unusual acrimonious and public split between the defendant’s appellate counsel and amici who are supporting the defendant, including the State Public Defender.

