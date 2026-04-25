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California Supreme Court limits Coastal Commission’s power to block development

In a decision that could lead to more development along the coastline, the state Supreme Court on Thursday limited the California Coastal Commission’s authority to restrict or halt coastal construction that has been approved by a city or county.

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California Supreme Court limits Coastal Commission’s power to block development

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