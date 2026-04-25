California suit over ultraprocessed foods sent back to state court

At the Thursday hearing, PepsiCo attorney Josh Wesneski, representing over a half dozen large food conglomerates with some of the most well-known brands on the markets, said the real party in interest is San Francisco and not California, and the city and county would receive all the potential civil penalties in the case just as an individual would.

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