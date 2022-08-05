Woodland Park City Council Upholds Charis Bible College’s Constitutional Rights
This construction will greatly help alleviate the capacity issue of the city, continuing our endless efforts of being a good neighbor to Woodland Park.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, the Woodland Park City Council voted in favor of Charis Bible College’s Constitutional rights by approving the construction of their tax-exempt, on-campus student housing.
“The City Council did justice last night,” stated Andrew Nussbaum, attorney for Charis Bible College. “We are a nation founded on the rule of law and religious freedom. By voting to allow Charis to build its student housing property-tax free, the Council followed the clear command of the law. The Ministry is hopeful that its $250,000 donation to the City of Woodland Park will be seen as a sign of good faith and friendship to the City and its residents.”
“We are thrilled with the outcome,” said Mike Pickett, Charis Bible College’s Vice President. “This construction will greatly help alleviate the capacity issue of the city, continuing our endless efforts of being a good neighbor to Woodland Park. The Ministry has gone to great lengths to give back to this incredible community, and will continue to do so, including giving over $550,000 in gifts and funding to various Woodland Park organization. I am proud of the work our team did to fight for our Constitutional rights, which the City respected and upheld. We look forward to a positive and bright future with the City.”
Charis aims to increase student enrollment and provide on-campus housing for more than 1,000 students by 2030.
ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE:
Charis Bible College is a Bible training college founded by Andrew Wommack to equip graduates through teaching and practical, hands-on training to serve in both the secular and Christian workforce. It is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and currently has fifty campuses around the world. "We equip faithful men and women for the work of the ministry by teaching spiritual truths, imparting biblical knowledge, providing practical ministry opportunities, and grounding them in the message of God's unconditional love and grace," according to the Charis Bible College website.
Charis Bible College opened in 1994, graduating its first class of 33 in 1996. In 2009, as the Elkton facility in Colorado Springs nears capacity, the 157-acre property in Woodland Park that Gilbert Jackson dedicated to Christian education was put on the market and purchased in September. Andrew and Jamie named the property The Sanctuary, and in 2012, construction began on The Barn, a gorgeous, 70,000-square-foot facility, which welcomed its first class in January of 2014.
As Andrew celebrated 50 years in ministry in 2018, The Auditorium, with 150,000-square-feet and seating 3,200, was completed. The Sanctuary now includes the original 157 acres plus a newly acquired 336 acres and 60,000-square-foot building. In 2018, the AWMI home offices relocated to this additional property.
Go to https://www.charisbiblecollege.org to learn more.
