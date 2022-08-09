OSHA Trainer Explains the Myth of OSHA Certification
No, you are not really "OSHA certified"
But the plain truth of the matter is, OSHA does not, I repeat, does not 'certify' anyone for anything!”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, August 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- “I hear it all the time”, says Curtis Chambers, an OSHA-authorized trainer for the past three decades. “People call me up and say ‘My employees all need their OSHA 10-hour certification for construction’. Or during an audit, someone tells me ‘I am OSHA certified for fall protection’ or 'to operate a forklift’ or whatever. But the plain truth of the matter is, OSHA does not, I repeat, does not 'certify' anyone for anything!”
— Curtis Chambers - OSHA Authorized Trainer
“The confusion stems from two things”, says Mr. Chambers. “First of all, terms such as OSHA certification or OSHA certified are part of the vernacular used in many trades as well as in the health and safety field, and it’s hard to get people to quit using these terms inappropriately. But the primary cause of this misuse of the term “certification” is due to people misunderstanding what OSHA standards and policies actually say about 'certifying' OSHA training.”
Mr. Chambers explains that there are numerous OSHA standards that require employers train their employees on specific topics applicable to their work, including but not limited to, forklift operation, confined space entry, fall protection and prevention, and lockout/tagout procedures. And in the section of OSHA rules that speak to documentation of employee training, many of those standards say that employers must “certify” the training was conducted by preparing a written “certification” that includes the name of the student, the name of the trainer, and the date of the training, as well as identifies the subject covered during the training.
Here is one example taken from the 1926 OSHA fall protection and prevention training standards for construction:
"1926.503(b)(1) - Certification of training. The employer shall verify compliance with paragraph (a) of this section by preparing a written certification record. The written certification record shall contain the name or other identity of the employee trained, the date(s) of the training, and the signature of the person who conducted the training or the signature of the employer."
So, as you can see, OSHA simply requires employers to document the training provided to their workers who are exposed to fall hazards in a specific format, which is referred to by OSHA as a training certification. The requirement for certification is the same regardless of whether the training was conducted in-house, by an outside trainer, or via an online fall protection training course.
As for the OSHA 10 and 30-hour Outreach training courses for general industry and construction, Mr. Chambers explains that students who successfully complete one of these courses receives a course completion wallet card issued through the US Department of Labor (DOL). But when you look at those wallet cards, nowhere does it state that the student is 10-hour certified or 30-hour certified, nor are the card referred to as an “OSHA certification”.
In fact, the written OSHA policy given to all OSHA trainers who conduct live 10 and 30-hour Outreach training classes specifically tells the trainers the following;
“The OSHA Outreach Training Program is NOT a certification program and must not be advertised as such. OSHA Outreach Program trainers, students, and curriculum are not certified. The trainer is authorized and students receive student course completion cards. Failure to comply (with these rules) may result in corrective actions, including revocation of authorized trainer status.”
Be aware that the same prohibitions apply to claims that online OSHA 10 & 30-hour courses are OSHA “certified”; the term OSHA uses is “authorized” online 10-hour and 30-hour training courses. Again, the proper term is OSHA authorized.
On a related note, OSHA also states in their Outreach training policies that OSHA does not “approve” trainers, students, or classes. In fact, OSHA does not approve anyone to do anything. So, claims of being an “OSHA approved trainer” or a worker being “OSHA approved” because they were training to perform a specific task are not true.
“So, the next time you hear someone tell you that they or their employees are OSHA certified, or that your employees will receive an OSHA 10-hour certification or OSHA 30-hour certification when they take a training class from their OSHA-approved trainer, be very wary", warns Mr. Chambers. "Perhaps they are just ignorant of the proper terminology to be used when discussing the certification of OSHA training. Or, they may be out to intentionally try and fool you into believing their OSHA training classes offers something that is absolutely does not.”
