Enterprise call recording pioneer CallCabinet celebrates “A decade of compliance”
We set out to be disruptive, and we’ve never really stopped. Practically everything we do has some degree of impact upon the industry. We can see our efforts reverberate through our competitors.””BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet was just two years old when it completely revolutionized the call recording industry in 2014. That’s the year it became the world’s first cloud-native call recording platform, changing forever the way that enterprises all over the globe would manage regulatory compliance requirements.
— Ron Romanchik - Chief Strategy Officer
Now, CallCabinet is celebrating its tenth anniversary, marking its first decade as the industry’s most innovative company.
“We set out to be disruptive,” said CallCabinet’s Chief Strategy Officer, Ron Romanchik, “and we’ve never really stopped. Practically everything we do has some degree of impact upon the industry. We can see our efforts reverberate through our competitors.”
“Leading through continuous innovation comes with its own challenges. There's a lot of noise being created out there by competitors, but virtually none are able to provide the depth of compliance that our solution does. Not to mention delivering on the full potential of cloud-based call recording”, said CEO Ryan Kahan.
That may be changing however as more enterprises come to realize the power of call recording analytics. Armed with a new brand look and feel, CallCabinet is now approaching both enterprise and channel markets with renewed zeal to inform industries of their untapped potential.
“It’s our tenth anniversary,” noted Romanchik, “and that’s a great time to remind audiences that we’ve been driving innovation in the industry for years, and we’re still doing so now. We keep making compliance recording possible for remote workforces, unified communications (UC) platforms, and contact centers all over the world.”
CallCabinet is one of only a handful of certified solutions for Microsoft Teams. It’s also a Cisco Preferred Solution and Solutions Plus Provider, and has recently partnered with Zoom to provide compliant recording solutions for the popular UC platform.
“UC is the new revolution,” Kahan said. “Much like the cloud recording revolution that we began with CallCabinet. Our platform enables UC like no other, bringing comprehensive compliance, quality assurance, and game-changing business intelligence to those platforms right when businesses need them the most.”
UC platforms have been around since the 1990s, but it wasn’t until companies had to find a way to work during the Covid-19 pandemic that the concept really took off. Nowadays, many companies are finding it difficult to recruit and retain employees without offering opportunities for remote work that are powered by UC platforms like Microsoft Teams or Cisco Webex.
“CallCabinet offers the most versatile enterprise recording solution there is,” said Kahan. “We’ve spent the better part of a decade upgrading and refining it, making it capable of integrating with virtually every PBX and business software platform in existence, including UC.”
“That’s the benefit of longevity,” confirmed Romanchik. “We didn’t just invent cloud recording, we’ve been continually reinventing it for the past 10 years. Nobody can touch our expertise or even come close to the detailed features we provide. For any platform, not just UC.”
When asked where CallCabinet sees the industry's future going, Kahan simply said: “If you want to see the future of enterprise recording, all you have to do is watch us. We’ll be leading the way there.”
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos' cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic - changing compliance from locational to individual.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet Corporation
+1 561-560-3022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn