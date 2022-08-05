“7+3” medical observation policy for arrivals from Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign places to take effect from 00:00 on 6 August

MACAU, August 5 - As earlier announced by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, with effect from 00:00 on 6 August, the “7+3” medical observation policy will be implemented for inbound travellers from Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign places. Upon entry into Macao, the concerned individuals shall be subject to centralized medical observation in isolation until the 7th day from the day after the date of entry, and then exercise self-health management until the 3rd day from the day following the day of release from medical observation, and self-health monitoring until the 7th day from the day following the day of release from medical observation.

During the periods of self-health management and self-health monitoring, they must generate the Macao Health Code using the same identification document that has been presented for entry clearance and medical observation, and undergo COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th days from the day following the day of release from medical observation. The Macao Health Code will remain yellow until the nucleic acid test on the 3rd day from the day following the day of release from medical observation returns as negative; after that, the Macao Health Code will turn green. Travelling to the Mainland via Macao is prohibited before the Macao Health Code turns green;

If nucleic acid testing is not conducted on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd days from the day following the day of release from medical observation, the Macao Health Code will be converted to red; if nucleic acid testing is not conducted on the 5th and 7th days from the day following the day of release from medical observation, the Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow, for which a nucleic acid test must be carried out and tested negative to restore the Health Code to the original colour.

If tested positive for COVID-19 by nucleic acid test upon entry or during centralized medical observation in isolation, the individual concerned shall be subject to centralized isolation at least until the 10th day from the day after the date of entry.

Individuals who have been submitted to medical observation in the Mainland China may only enter the Macao Special Administrative Region through a land border checkpoint in the first three days counting from the day subsequent to the completion of such medical observation; and they must undergo nucleic acid testing upon entry into the Macao Special Administrative Region, as well as on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd day following the day of entry.

Announcements No. 145/A/SS/2022, No. 254/A/SS/2022 and No. 316/A/SS/2022 shall cease to have effect.

The above measures also apply to inbound travelers from Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign places who are currently under medical observation, health management or health monitoring.