FDLE arrests Santa Rosa County man for soliciting minor

For Immediate Release
August 5, 2022
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22, of Milton, on one count each of transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
 
The investigation began in May, when an agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social networking site was messaged by Rose, an adult male.
 
Agents say that, during the conversations, Rose sent a photograph of his genitalia and made sexual comments to the agent’s 14-year-old persona.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail yesterday on a $15,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

