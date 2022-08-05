FDLE arrests Santa Rosa County man for soliciting minor

August 5, 2022PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22, of Milton, on one count each of transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.The investigation began in May, when an agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social networking site was messaged by Rose, an adult male.Agents say that, during the conversations, Rose sent a photograph of his genitalia and made sexual comments to the agent’s 14-year-old persona.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail yesterday on a $15,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.



