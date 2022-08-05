Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,671 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Arrives In New York City

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas. The migrants are being dropped off this morning on a green bus at Port Authority Bus Terminal at Gate 14. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor's response to the Biden Administration's open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. 

"Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

In April, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Since the beginning of this busing strategy, thousands of migrants have been transported to the nation's capital while providing much-needed relief to Texas' overwhelmed border communities. As one of the few cities in America with right to housing laws, New York City is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Arrives In New York City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.