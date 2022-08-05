Friday, August 5

Employers added 528,000 jobs in July, shattering expectations

The hot labor market strengthened more than expected in July, as employers added 528,000 jobs, a stunning figure that reflects an economy well-recovered from the pandemic, while quelling fears that a recession could be imminent. The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reaching its lowest point since February 2020, tying for the lowest rate since 1969. The job market has now more than recovered its pandemic losses, building confidence that a red-hot labor market can persevere, even as other parts of the economy sour. The momentum has afforded workers historic wage gains and more leverage at their jobs. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (John Locher)

Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package

Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. The overall bill would raise $739 billion in revenue. That would come from tax boosts on high earners and some huge corporations, beefed-up IRS tax collections and curbs on drug prices, which would save money for the government and patients. It would spend much of that on initiatives helping clean energy, fossil fuels and health care, including helping some people buy private health insurance. That would still leave over $300 billion in the measure for deficit reduction. Continue reading at The Associated Press.

Snohomish County, cities announce $9.6M for mental health, shelter

Mental health and shelter needs are set for a nearly $10 million boost across Snohomish County, city and county leaders announced Thursday. Projects span Bothell, Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish and Sultan. Each city is using its federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the programs, with the county contributing some of its $160 million in ARPA funds as well. In all, about $9.6 million will provide shelter for a few dozen people, keep at least 130 people in their homes or help them to find new housing, and fund behavioral health services through case managers and social workers, according to the county. Continue reading at The Everett Herald.

Associated Press

US employment numbers defy skeptics, still climbing as inflation fears deepen

Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package

Bellingham Herald

Monkeypox vaccine being snapped up in WA as cases double each week

Working WA high school students could have ‘more flexibility’ under new OSPI plan

Everett Herald

Snohomish County, cities announce $9.6M for mental health, shelter

Seattle Medium

Heat-Related Deaths Rise As Millions In The Northwest Swelter Under Heat Alerts

Seattle Times

Longtime King County Housing Authority leader accused of racial, gender-based discrimination

Black driver mistakenly detained by Seattle police files lawsuit

Seattle City Council appoints first Indigenous Advisory Council

Men sue Alaska Airlines, alleging discrimination, after removal from flight

WA considers suspending license of Spokane youth mental health and addiction center

Skagit Valley Herald

Hours cut for some Mount Vernon schools staff

Washington Post

Employers added 528,000 jobs in July, shattering expectations

Democrats, Sinema reach deal on Inflation Reduction Act, after key changes to tax policies

White House summons Chinese ambassador for rebuke on Taiwan response

Great Barrier Reef has most coral in decades. Global warming could reverse it.

Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents, jury rules

Yakima Herald-Republic

Cow Canyon Fire leads to evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties; state closes Wenas Wildlife Area

Heat, dry conditions prompt Yakima County outdoor burn ban

Monkeypox cases continue to grow in WA, with one case in Yakima County

Vantage wildfire grows to 17,000 acres with better conditions expected Thursday

KING 5 TV (NBC)

There are 166 reported cases of monkeypox in Washington state

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Officials provide updates on several wildfires racing across eastern Washington

Monkeypox cases doubling each week in Washington state

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

As new academic year looms, some local school districts still struggling to hire teachers

Employees at LGBTQ+-owned Capitol Hill bar share concerns over monkeypox outbreak

Nurses at Seattle Children’s Hospital plan informational pickets amid concerns over pay

KUOW Public Radio

Hazard pay is the latest casualty of the ‘waning pandemic phase’

KXLY (ABC)

Washington high school students could soon earn credit for paid work experience

Q13 TV (FOX)

Lind wildfire: Evacuation orders lifted, fire contained