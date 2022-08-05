Sex Offenders and Gang Members Arrested in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested five convicted sex offenders and more than 20 gang members since last Thursday.

On July 28, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents apprehended Manuel Ramirez, a Honduran national, near Falfurrias. Ramirez was arrested in New York and charged with first degree attempted rape and sentenced to four years incarceration in 2017. He was also identified as a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.

On July 30, FLF agents processed a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with prior criminal history for carnal knowledge of a child in Virginia and sentenced to five years incarceration.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Mexican national on July 31 with a prior conviction for lewd/lascivious acts with a child and sentenced to three years probation and six months incarceration in California.

On August 2, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents apprehended a Salvadoran 18th Street gang member whose criminal history in his home country revealed attempted homicide, possession of firearms, and theft. The following day, RGC agents apprehended Cesar Campos, a Peruvian national, who was previously convicted of raping a victim less than 17 years old and was sentenced to 16 months to four years incarceration in New York. The same day, RGC agents arrested another sex offender from Honduras who was sentenced to 12 months incarceration in New Jersey for criminal sexual contact.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 11 18th Street gang members, 9 MS-13s, and a Paisa gang member with multiple convictions for marijuana possession.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

