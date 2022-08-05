Submit Release
UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform modernizes applications to .NET Core, a truly cloud-first programming language

CloudAtlas analysis for modernizing applications to .NET Core is best-in-class, providing accurate estimates of tasks and effort for modernizing applications to .NET Core.”
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly growing information technology and cloud solutions provider with a focus on providing safe, secure, and compliant paths to the cloud at an accelerated pace through its CloudAtlas platform provides automated analysis for modernizing .NET Framework applications to .NET Core to help organizations develop open-source, cross-platform, multi-device applications made to run in the cloud.

The .NET Framework was first developed in 2002 with the release of version 1.0 primarily for building Windows applications. It is essentially a virtual machine for compiling and executing programs and is used to develop form- and web-based applications and web services. The final version of the legacy .NET Framework, version 4.8, was released in 2019 and is no longer being updated.

.NET Core, which first arrived in 2016 is the modern, modular version of .NET designed to be cloud-first. The advantages of modernization to .NET Core are numerous – it is fully open source for modern cloud-based applications, cross-platform, optimized for mobile and server workloads, fast and scalable, supports self-contained deployments, and allows for the choice of languages and integrated development environments. CloudAtlas provides rapid analysis of applications for modernization to .NET core, providing a readiness assessment, options, recommendations, level of effort, code-level guidance, and cost. What’s more, refactored .NET applications can run in Windows or Linux containers and support a variety of architectures. CloudAtlas analysis simplifies and accelerates the modernization process so that organizations can take advantage of the benefits of a cloud-first application without the challenges of manual assessments and remediation.

“CloudAtlas analysis for modernizing applications to .NET Core is best-in-class, providing accurate estimates of tasks and effort for modernizing applications to .NET Core. We’ve enhanced the platform to include options for refactoring to ACI Linux, AKS Linux, and Azure RedHat OpenShift containers as well as rehosting in ACI and AKS Windows containers,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO. “You’d be hard-pressed to find a software platform that delivers such detailed analytics and expert guidance at cloud speed like CloudAtlas.”

About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award and the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.

Blake Vanderjagt
UnifyCloud
blakev@unifycloud.com

