Maine DOE Update – August 5, 2022

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Graduation Reporting webinar Tuesday August 9th at 10am. We will be discussing the graduation certification report and related procedures for validating and clearing up any issues on the report. This certification is due by August 30th, so attendance is strongly encouraged for those charged with validating this report. | More

As part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, Governor Mills allocated $10 million of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds appropriated for Maine for public pre-k infrastructure to increase the number of 4-year-olds enrolled in public pre-k across the state. For the 2022-23 school year, 12 SAUs were awarded funding to expand or start new pre-k programs.| More

Are you a Maine public school teacher who is interested in becoming National Board Certified? Are you a school administrative unit that is eager to offer this exceptional professional learning opportunity to your teachers? State law, 20-A MRSA Section 13013-A subsection 5 & 6; as amended by PL 2012 c. 702, established the National Board Certification Scholarship Fund to encourage teachers to apply to, and enroll in, the certification program offered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, or its successor organization. | More

Maine DOE Team member Gina Post is being highlighted as part of our Get to Know the Maine DOE Team campaign. Learn a little more about Gina.. | More

The WIDA Screener Online is Maine’s statewide English language proficiency screening assessment for students in Grades 1-12. As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) multilingual learner identification policy, all students with a primary/home language other than (or in addition to) English must be screened to determine whether they quality for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) services. | More

Dr. Nadine Gaab will host a webinar, “Screening for Early Literacy Milestones, Dyslexia, and other Reading Disabilities: The WHY, WHEN, WHO, HOW and WHERE on September 28, 2022 from 3:30-4:30 pm | More

Transition planning is critical to ensuring that students’ educational experiences result in success after graduation. But transition planning can also be a daunting task for educators and other practitioners. What are the right pathways to get our students where they need to be? Where do we begin? This session will discuss how we can use person-centered and backwards planning to anchor transition to the outcomes students want for themselves. | More

We can promote success for our students by partnering with them to understand their visions for the future and amplify their voices in the transition planning process. But how can we provide a structure for students to articulate their visions? How can we make time for students to engage in the experiences they need to achieve their future goals among other instructional priorities? | More

All Maine educators and pre-service teachers are invited to view, “Truth Tellers” a film chronicling the lives of courageous Americans fighting for racial equity, climate justice, and indigenous rights through the eyes of Robert Shetterly, a long-time activist, and Maine artist. Truth Tellers is both a story of Shetterly’s art and activism and a history lesson in what it means to be a citizen of a democracy. The film will be available for viewing on August 16th and 17th from the comfort of your own home. | More

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of mental health professionals in supporting school safety efforts at the local level. | More

