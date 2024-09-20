A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Allyson Gilbert and her Mt. Ararat School Community

Allyson Gilbert is the sun.

That’s how several of Ms. Gilbert’s students and colleagues at Mt. Ararat High School described her.

Yes, it’s because she dresses up in a big inflatable sun costume for one of her science lessons, bringing students outside and arranging them at different distances from her like the planets in the solar system.

But it’s also because of the warmth and joy she brings to her teaching and to building relationships with her students, colleagues, and community.

Her sunshine was on full display during a recent visit to her school. In fact, students and educators all wore sunshine stickers to show their support for Ms. Gilbert as a finalist for 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Gilbert is one of four finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year and was named the 2024 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year last May. She was nominated by a teaching colleague who wrote, “Ally sees each student as an individual and meets them where they are. She understands that each student has a unique potential, and she is dedicated to helping them meet it.”

She does so by engaging her students through hands-on learning opportunities, making science accessible to every student, and bringing joy and fun to learning. Every student recalls her sun costume or when she dresses as a tree for Arbor Week, and they also recall what they learned with Ms. Gilbert through those experiences.

In one of her 9th-grade physical science classes, students were learning about the metric system, building a foundation on how it differs from the U.S. customary measurement system and how it is used in science. Students explored the different units of the metric system and measured classroom windows, doors, and desks to apply what they were learning in groups.

In a later class, students went outside to measure the amount of time it takes to walk, run, and crabwalk between cones.

Later in the year, Ms. Gilbert will ask students to interview scientists or people working in the science field to learn more about the real-life applications and opportunities connected to her teaching. And everyone knows her tortoise who regularly makes an appearance at school.

Her colleagues said that she “makes science come alive for her students” and that “it’s like she has a crystal ball and can see how students will interact with an assignment.”

Ms. Gilbert extends learning beyond her classroom, the Mt. Ararat campus, and even the Topsham community. She organized and led an educational trip to Belize last April for 30 students. She even brought in a suitcase to demonstrate how and what students should pack for an adventurous trip abroad. And when the group got stuck in Florida for several days coming home due to weather, Ms. Gilbert made sure they had food, housing, and activities to do, and got everyone booked on new flights home.

One parent said that Ms. Gilbert is the “only other person [besides my husband] that I would send my child across the world with.”

Students said that Ms. Gilbert makes them believe that anything is possible, gives them the confidence to explore, and that she is like a real life Ms. Frizzle.

Ms. Gilbert is a passionate science teacher. However her impact on the school goes well beyond the lessons and activities in her classroom.

As a student put it, “Ms. Gilbert is the embodiment of the best parts of this school community.”

Many students, colleagues, and parents at Mt. Ararat raised Ms. Gilbert’s focus and talent on building relationships, referencing her ability to connect with a wide range of students, how she sees students as individuals and notices kids who might not otherwise be noticed, that she makes students feel special inside and that they can be themselves, and how she draws in students who don’t love school.

Ms. Gilbert serves on the attendance committee, building connections with students who are not engaging with school and helping them find ways to reengage and spark an interest in learning.

“She makes connections with kids very quietly but very effectively,” said one of her colleagues.

That relationship-building and engagement extends to her colleagues. Ms. Gilbert’s fellow science teachers elevated how she has helped strengthen the science curriculum at the school and how her enthusiasm is contagious. They are also a close-knit team that supports one another at school and beyond. Ms. Gilbert has even officiated several weddings of her colleagues.

“Whenever I need a boost, I pop my head into Ally’s room and that reenergizes me,” said one of her colleagues.

“I’m struck by how generous Ally is,” said another colleague.

After hearing someone speak powerfully about ways to counter teacher burnout at a conference she had access to, Ms. Gilbert worked to bring that speaker back to her district so all of her colleagues could also benefit. She is constantly seeking ways to empower, support, and be there for the other educators and staff at Mt. Ararat.

When asked for a single word to describe Ms. Gilbert, students, parents, and colleagues, some of the responses included effervescent, fierce, enthusiastic, kind, dynamic, passionate, sparkly, welcoming, and present.

“She’s done so much for us, and this is what we can give her back,” said one student describing what it would mean to them and the school community for Ms. Gilbert to be Maine Teacher of the Year.

Another student said, “I don’t think our teachers get the recognition they deserve. What makes our school really great is our teachers and it would really help our school.”

This year’s Maine Teacher of the Year selection process began with more than 500 nominations. Sixteen County Teachers of the Year were announced in May and there are currently four finalists. Learn more about the Maine Teacher of the Year program here.