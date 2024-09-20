Maine DOE Update – September 20, 2024
Reporting Items
Fall Data Reports Open Soon: October 1 Enrollment, Dropout, Quarterly Reports, and Staff Certification
The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) fall data reports will be opening soon. All data reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents. | More
Webinar: Special Education Reports EF-S-05 Parts 1 and 2
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has added a webinar to the fall reporting webinar series. The EF-S-05 is integrated into the October 1 Enrollment and Staff Certification reports. Special Education Directors are required to certify the EF-S-05 Part 1 (special education student count) and EF-S-05 Part 2 (special education staff FTE) reports before superintendents can certify overall October 1 Enrollment and Staff Certification reports. | More
News & Updates
Maine Department of Education Sends Thousands of Free Books to be Accessed by Every Public School in the State
In collaboration with the award-winning Maine nonprofit I’m Your Neighbor Books, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) held The Pine Project’s Welcoming Libraries Celebration, marking the start of this first-in-the-nation initiative. Welcoming Libraries are collections of picture books exploring themes of immigration, diversity, and belonging, curated to foster inclusive communities.| More
Maine Department of Education Awards $750,000 in Climate Education Professional Development Grants
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) awarded $750,000 in climate education professional development grants to 10 programs throughout the state. These programs will support partnerships between school administrative units (SAUs), schools, and community organizations to strengthen climate education opportunities for students across Maine. | More
Seeking Public Feedback on Rule Chapter 128: Truants & Dropouts Guidelines
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is beginning conversations with the public relating to Rule Chapter 128: Truants and Dropouts Guidelines. Due to evolving understanding of the nature of student attendance, the lessons learned from COVID, and feedback from the Truancy, Dropout, Alternative Education Committee, we have elected to revisit this rule to ensure it aligns with what we believe is best practice and how our educators, students, and families interact. | More
Transition to Kindergarten Planning and Mini-Grant Opportunity
The Early Learning Team in the Office of Teaching and Learning at the Maine Department of Education (DOE), together with the Office of Child and Family Services at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, is pleased to extend this mini-grant opportunity to build high-quality transition to kindergarten teams and plans. This project will require SAUs to partner with their community early care and education providers. We encourage all providers who may be interested to reach to their local school administrative units to express interest in being part of their SAU’s (or school’s) transition team. This opportunity is funded by Maine’s Preschool Development Grant (PDG). | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Celebrating Adult Education Family Literacy Week
Governor Mills has proclaimed September 16 – 20 as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week! Last year, Maine’s Adult Education programs helped over 12,900 students train for a career, earn their high school credentials, prepare for college, and learn English. Located statewide, over 65 adult education programs are part of the public education system and assist adult learners with their next educational and career steps. | More
St. George School Receives Production Grant to Create Immersive Field Trips
St. George MSU SealSt. George Municipal School Unit (MSU) Superintendent, Mike Felton, applied for a production grant through an organization called CareerViewXR last year. After an application and interview process, the PK-8 school was selected as one of three winning schools from across the United States. The prizes awarded to the school included one 12-month subscription to the CareerViewXR platform, two HTC VIVE virtual reality headsets, and two field trips produced in their region. | More
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Integrating Literacy through the Dispositions with Cris Tovani
The Interdisciplinary Instruction team from the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to bring educator and author Cris Tovani to Maine on October 7th for an all-day workshop that explores ways to engage, excite, and “hook” reluctant learners in building their literacy skills and mastery. | More
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
