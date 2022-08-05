Arrest Made in Shooting Death of DC Public Library Special Police Officer: 1800 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to the shooting death of a DC Public Library Special Police Officer that occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the 1800 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:32 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting, inside of a conference room, inside of the library. Upon arrival, members located a DC Public Library Special Police Officer suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, of Indian Head, Maryland.

The detectives’ investigation revealed a retired MPD Lieutenant was providing ASP Baton instruction, as a private contractor, for Library Special Police Officers. While in the conference room, the instructor discharged a single round from a firearm which struck the decedent. A firearm was recovered on scene.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, as a result of consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 58-year-old Jesse Porter, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.