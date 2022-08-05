Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,657 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of DC Public Library Special Police Officer: 1800 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to the shooting death of a DC Public Library Special Police Officer that occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the 1800 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:32 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting, inside of a conference room, inside of the library. Upon arrival, members located a DC Public Library Special Police Officer suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, of Indian Head, Maryland.

The detectives’ investigation revealed a retired MPD Lieutenant was providing ASP Baton instruction, as a private contractor, for Library Special Police Officers. While in the conference room, the instructor discharged a single round from a firearm which struck the decedent. A firearm was recovered on scene.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, as a result of consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 58-year-old Jesse Porter, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.

 

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of DC Public Library Special Police Officer: 1800 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.