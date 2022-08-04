Submit Release
Weinbrenner celebrates 130 years

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Weinbrenner Shoe Company held a 130th celebration for all of their employees in Merrill, with a private company picnic, in conjunction with the official Grand Opening of their new building at 211 S. Genesee St.

An employee-owned boot and shoe manufacturer, Weinbrenner is the largest manufacturer of “Made in USA” footwear and today has manufacturing plants in both Merrill and Marshfield.

The WEDC supported the acquisition/expansion project with a $250,000 Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant, and the City of Merrill contributed a $300,000 development incentive.

