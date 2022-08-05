Submit Release
HOVA Flight Services Announces Opening of its FBO in Hanover County Municipal Airport (KOFP)

The FBO is located in a new, modern terminal with a spacious 15,000 sq. ft. hangar and is considered as the best business aviation FBO in the entire Richmond metro area.

The FBO is located in a newly built terminal with a spacious lobby for travelers and conference room facilities

HOVA Flight Services announces opening of its new FBO facility in a modern terminal with spacious lobby, conference room, and pilot lounge.

Whether you’re visiting Richmond or just stopping to refuel. Our highly skilled and dedicated customer service professionals are available to assist with every request.”
— Keith Bryan, HOVA’s Operations Manager
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVA Flight Services, is a full-service FBO located at the Hanover County Municipal Airport (KOFP), announces the opening of its new FBO facility. The FBO is located in a newly built, modern terminal with a spacious lobby for travelers, conference room facilities, pilot lounge and flight planning facilities.

HOVA is a full-service FBO offering competitive fuel prices, ramp line services (fuel, oxygen, lavatory, GPU, etc.) aircraft maintenance and concierge services for business and general aviation aircraft. The new facility also includes a spacious 15,000 sq. ft. hangar for aircraft storage and is regarded as the best business aviation FBO in the entire Richmond metro area.

“Whether you’re visiting Richmond or just stopping to refuel. Our highly skilled and dedicated customer service professionals are available to assist with every request,” said Keith Bryan, HOVA’s Operations Manager. “From line service to gourmet catering to concierge services, we strive to provide outstanding service with attention to the smallest details. Every team member at HOVA Flight Services is committed to the safety, comfort, and privacy for our business aviation guests,” continued Keith.
About HOVA Flight Services
HOVA Flight Services, founded in 1992 is a full-service FBO located at the Hanover County Municipal Airport (KOFP) serving Richmond, VA and surrounding area.

The FBO is located in a new, modern terminal with a spacious 15,000 sq. ft. hangar and is considered as the best business aviation FBO in the entire Richmond metro area.

HOVA’s FBO services include fuel, line services, hangared aircraft, transient parking, and aircraft maintenance as well as a free concierge service to assist in travel arrangements and catering. Additionally, HOVA Flight Services operates a busy FAA Part 61 and Part 141 flight school with Veteran Administration approval and as a flight training affiliate for Liberty University.

For more information about HOVA Flight Services, call us at (804) 798-6500, email us at customerserviceofp@flyhova.com or visit our website www.hovaflightservices.com.

Rocky Cipriano
Aviation Marketing Consulting
+1 801-820-0020
rocco@aviationmarketing.aero

