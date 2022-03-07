Submit Release
Aviotti Jet Club Announces Launch of Unique Private Aviation Travel Club

Aviotti Jet Club, announces launch of luxury lifestyle club offering its members unparalleled access to a fleet of aircraft, performance cars and luxury lounge.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, US, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviotti Jet Club, based in Santa Rosa, CA, announces the launch of a unique luxury lifestyle membership club, which offers its members unparalleled access to a fleet of aircraft, as well as performance cars and exclusive lounge.

Joining Aviotti Jet Club provides members all the benefits of owning your own aircraft without the high costs, liability or responsibilities and is an affordable alternative to jet-cards, fractional ownership or retail air charter for those who prefer to fly private versus the commercial airlines.

A one-time initiation fee to join presents members access to a growing fleet of jets and turboprop aircraft that can meet every travel need - whether an international flight or a quick business hop to beat freeway traffic. Members pay only the operating costs to fly at a significantly lower rate than retail air charter or other ownership options.

A new member of Aviotti Jet Club, Michael Kobler, CEO of American Lithium Inc. said: "As a previous owner of several aircraft, I am extremely impressed with Aviotti Jet Club. Since becoming a member, I have utilized the aircraft for my business travel in and out of Nevada and the convenience, professionalism, and reliability has been perfect. Add to it how cost effective it has been for me... I would say Aviotti is a no brainer."

About Aviotti Jet Club:
Aviotti Jet Club is a luxury lifestyle membership club that offers an affordable alternative to jet cards, fractional ownership or retail air charter for those who prefer private air travel. Its members enjoy all the benefits of owning an aircraft without the high costs, liability or responsibilities and have access to a fleet of jets and turboprop aircraft that can meet every travel need - whether international, domestic or regional. Members pay a one-time fee to join and pay only the operating costs associated with a flight, which is significantly less than retail air charter or other ownership options.

For more information on Aviotti Jet Club and its luxury lifestyle membership, visit www.fly.aviotti.vip or call (877) 284-6884.

Rocco Cipriano
Aviation Marketing Consulting
8018200020
rocco@aviationmarketing.aero

