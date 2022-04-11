Aviotti Jet Club Announces Expansion to East Coast of U.S.
The Affordable Alternative to Jet Cards, Fractional Ownership and Retail Air Charter Opens Second Location in Florida.
The expansion of Aviotti Jet Club to the East Coast provides Florida and the East Cost with a travel option that is safe, secure and private and makes air travel fun, pleasant and luxurious again.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviotti Jet Club, based in Sacramento, CA, announces the expansion of its unique luxury lifestyle membership club to the East Coast of the U.S.A. based at the West Palm Beach in Florida.
The East Coast location will feature a Westwind – a midsize jet that can accommodate 8 passengers, has a flight range 2,400 NM and cruise speed of up to 540 MPH. In addition to the Westwind, Aviotti Jet Club’s fleet includes an Astra Gulfstream, Fairchild Merlin, Cessna Golden Eagle and Beechcraft Baron.
Joining Aviotti Jet Club provides members all the benefits of owning their own aircraft without the high costs, liability or responsibilities. It’s an affordable alternative to jet-cards, fractional ownership or retail air charter for those who prefer to fly private versus the commercial airlines.
“The expansion of a second location to the East Coast confirms that the Aviotti Jet Club concept fills an important void in the luxury travel industry,” said A.P. Miranda, President of Aviotti Jet Club. “As more and more people turn away from flying commercial airlines because of its crowds, delays and security lines – they are looking for another travel option that is safe, secure and private. Aviotti offers just this kind of travel experience which harkens back to a time when air travel was a fun, enjoyable and luxurious,” continued Mr. Miranda.
About Aviotti Jet Club:
Aviotti Jet Club is a luxury lifestyle membership club that offers an affordable alternative to jet cards, fractional ownership or retail air charter for those who prefer private air travel. Its members enjoy all the benefits of owning an aircraft without the high costs, liability or responsibilities and have access to a fleet of jets and turboprop aircraft that can meet every travel need - whether international, domestic or regional. Members also have access to performance cars, motorcycles and exclusive lounge to enrich a luxury lifestyle.
For more information on Aviotti Jet Club and its luxury lifestyle membership, visit www.aviotti.vip or call (877) 284-6884.
