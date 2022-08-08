Cantor’s Driving School in Pennsylvania is Now AAA-Approved

AAA Approved Driving School logo Cantor’s Driving School Pennsylvania logo

Cantor’s Driving School announces that its driving school in Pennsylvania is now approved by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

We are proud to have met the stringent requirements that driving schools must meet to be AAA-approved. Cantor’s Driving School is dedicated to making sure our student drivers are taught well.” — Frank Cantor

CHADDS FORD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School in Pennsylvania announces that it recently was became an approved driving school in the American Automobile Association (AAA) Approved Driving School Network (ADSN). AAA’s ADSN requires rigorous testing to help members choose good driving schools, and Cantor’s Driving School has met those demanding requirements and is now an AAA approved driving school in Pennsylvania.

Cantor’s Driving School owner Frank Cantor comments, “We are proud to have met the stringent requirements that driving schools must meet to be AAA-approved. Cantor’s Driving School is dedicated to making sure our student drivers are taught well, contributing to a safer driving world out there. It’s very important to us to be recognized for that.”

About Cantor’s Driving School

Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driving schools in the USA. Over 100,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School, which was started in Pennsylvania in 1976. Cantor’s Driving School is a member of Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA) and the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association.

In addition to private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons with door-to-door service, Cantor’s Driving School is certified to give the driver’s license road test by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as a third party tester. Examiners from Cantor’s Driving School are certified by PennDOT to administer the road test at the Chadds Ford, PA location. Cantor's Driving School offers state-approved driver's education online courses.

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, road test services, online driver’s courses or other services, please call the Pennsylvania office at 610-277-1050 or visit the website https://www.cantorsdrivingschool.com.