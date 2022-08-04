Wise Plastics Recognized for Second Time with National Safety Award

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and its Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) are pleased to announce Wise Plastics Technologies - West Chicago has received the national Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation.





The company, which manufactures custom plastic through injection molding, earned the elite SHARP status after completing a thorough health and safety evaluation by Illinois OSHA's On-Site Consultation Program from January 2022 through May 2022. This is Wise Plastics Manufacturing's second plant to receive this designation. In 2021, the company earned its first SHARP designation at its location in St. Charles.





The SHARP process can be months long, but when successfully completed, puts small businesses in an elite national group committed to the safety and health of their workers. Small businesses can start the process by doing the following:





Request a comprehensive safety and health consultation visit through the Illinois OSHA On-site Consultation Program.

Correct any hazards identified.

Implement a safety and health management system that addresses OSHA's Recommended Practices for Safety and Health Programs.

Maintain your company's Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate and Total Recordable Case (TRC) rate below the national average for your industry

Agree to notify the Illinois OSHA On-Site Consultation Program of any changes in the working conditions or introduction of new hazards into the workplace.





"Wise Plastics Technologies has proven its commitment to workplace safety. By going above and beyond, it's setting an example for others in its field," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.





SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. Acceptance of a worksite into SHARP is an achievement of status that singles out a worksite among its peers as a model for worksite safety and health.





Upon receiving SHARP recognition, federal OSHA exempts a worksite from OSHA-programmed inspections during the period that SHARP certification is valid. Other benefits of SHARP include the following:





Development of an innovative safety and health management system.

Boosted employee morale by creating a safe and healthy workplace.

Increased involvement of employees to continuously improve workplace conditions.

Improved efficiency by lowering worker compensation costs.





"Obtaining the SHARP designation is a testament to the efforts Wise Plastics Technologies' employees have shown in regards to safety. Increasing safety awareness and training while at the same time lowering incident rates in the plastics manufacturing industry was an accomplishment on its own. The help we received from the Illinois OSHA On-Site Consultation Program was integral to our success," said Andy Purvin, EHS Specialist with Wise Plastics Technologies.





Illinois OSHA offers free and confidential safety and health on-site consultations for employers with up to 250 employees on site and 500 nationwide. The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program can help Illinois businesses meet federal OSHA health and safety regulations and can assist those companies interested in pursuing SHARP status.







