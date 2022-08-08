Gaspar Insurance Services Launches MyAccess Customer Portal and Mobile App
Full-service insurance agency provides its customers with the ability to manage their policies anytime, anywhereWOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in California, Gaspar Insurance Services officially launches today the Gaspar MyAccess customer portal and mobile app. The Gaspar MyAccess allows customers to easily manage their insurance policies 24 hours a day on their computers, smart phones, and tablets. The mobile app is available for free download on Apple, Android, and Google App Stores.
“We are dedicated to providing innovative service solutions to our customers,” said Tim Gaspar, CEO, and Founder of Gaspar Insurance. “MyAccess gives our customers convenient online access to their insurance policies instantly. They can easily view policy details, access documents, pay bills, manage billing preferences, submit claims, and more. Thanks to modern technology, we can keep up with the evolving expectations of our customers. Our clients can now enjoy the ease of accessing their policies through the portal, while also having our live team of professionals readily available to assist them.”
Moreover, the Gaspar MyAccess customer portal and mobile app feature a user-friendly dashboard with easy access to all types of insurance information, exclusive offers, announcements, helpful tips, important phone numbers, forms, and documentation, including requested certificates of insurance (COI) for business customers.
About Gaspar Insurance Services
Founded in 2008, Gaspar Insurance Services, a Foundation Risk Partners agency, is a leading full-service insurance agency specializing in protecting individuals and businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California with branches in Simi Valley, California, Kingman, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Gaspar offers a wide range of insurance solutions to clients nationwide. Gaspar’s independent agents work with over 246 A-rated carriers to provide the best possible protection, including personal, commercial, and life and health. The Gaspar Team aims to build personal relationships with clients while delivering world-class service. http://www.gasparinsurance.com
For Media Inquiries:
Joe Janolo | Head of Marketing
Gaspar Insurance Services
+1 818-302-3060
joe.janolo@gasparinsurance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Gaspar MyAccess Portal - Account Management at your fingertips!