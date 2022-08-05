Submit Release
Harry Katz Insurance Services Accelerates Growth Through Gaspar Agency Partnership

Gaspar's robust, innovative systems will empower California-based agency Harry Katz Insurance to provide more products & value-added resources to its customers

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading business insurance solutions provider based in Calabasas, California, Harry Katz Insurance Services, Inc. (HKIS) announced today it has agreed to join one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in California, Gaspar Insurance Services, Inc. (GIS) headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Harry Katz Insurance prides itself on being a customer-centric organization providing tailor-made commercial insurance solutions to a wide array of businesses, including Manufacturers, Distributors, Contractors & Developers, Professionals, Offices, Wholesalers, Building Owners, and Retail & Restaurants.

"Just like Gaspar Insurance, we believe in giving all our customers the personal attention and professional expertise — and I’m excited to see what we're going to do together," says HKIS President Harry Katz. “Joining Gaspar Insurance offers my team the opportunity to expand our presence in the insurance industry, access state-of-the-art technology platforms, and provide more products and services to our customers.”

About Gaspar Insurance Services

Founded in 2008, Gaspar Insurance Services, a Foundation Risk Partners agency, is a leading full-service insurance agency specializing in protecting individuals and businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California with branches in Simi Valley, California, Kingman, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Gaspar offers a wide range of insurance solutions to clients nationwide. Gaspar’s independent agents work with over 246 A-rated carriers to provide the best possible protection, including personal, commercial, and life and health. The Gaspar Team aims to build personal relationships with clients while delivering world-class service. http://www.gasparinsurance.com

For media inquiries:

Joe Janolo | Head of Marketing
Gaspar Insurance Services, Inc.
+1 818-302-3060
joe.janolo@gasparinsurance.com
