Gaspar Insurance Services Announces Two New Executive Hires
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaspar Insurance Services, one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in California, continues to build a first-class executive team with the addition of Dee Dee Levy as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Sales, and Joe Janolo as Director of Marketing and Communications, the organization announced today.
As Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Sales, Ms. Levy will manage Gaspar’s business operation and execute the company’s strategy and vision. Leading the Gaspar sales team, she will develop new business opportunities and shape Gaspar's unparalleled customer service experience.
Ms. Levy brings more than three decades of extensive operational and sales experience within the insurance and human resources industries, including nine years delivering business management solutions with Barrett Business Services, and seven years managing district sales operations with Paychex.
As the Director of Marketing and Communications, Mr. Janolo will manage and oversee the implementation of the company’s overall marketing and PR strategy and translate business objectives into strategies that drive sales.
He brings over a decade of traditional and progressive marketing and PR experience within the hospitality, retail, and technology industries, including lengthy tenures spearheading innovative and creative integrated marketing and PR campaigns for notable brands Accor Hospitality and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.
“We are thrilled to have both Dee Dee and Joe as key contributors to our ongoing growth,” said Tim Gaspar, Founder and CEO of Gaspar Insurance Solutions. “With their expertise and leadership skills, I am confident that both will bring a fresh perspective and creative approach to growing our brand and effectively promoting the products and services that make Gaspar Insurance Services one of the most dynamic providers in the state of California."
About Gaspar Insurance Services
Founded in 2008, Gaspar Insurance Services is a leading full-service insurance agency specializing in protecting individuals and businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California with branches in Simi Valley, California, Kingman, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Gaspar offers a wide range of insurance solutions to clients nationwide. Gaspar’s independent agents work with over 246 A-rated carriers to provide the best possible protection, including personal, commercial, and life and health. The Gaspar Team aims to build personal relationships with clients while delivering world-class service. www.gasparinsurance.com
Joe Janolo
