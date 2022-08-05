Lead Service Line Planning Task Force Public Listening Sessions - 07.28.22
Lead Task Force Public Listening Session #1
July 28, 2022 - 12:00-1:00pm
- Task Force Listening Session Registration, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite
Webex access>>
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 12:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Meeting number: 2303 261 5695
Password: LEADSERVICELINE
Join by video system>>
You cmay also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 230 326 15695
Lead Task Force Public Listening Session #2
July 28, 2022 - 6:30-7:30pm
Webex access>>
Meeting number: 2310 926 4659
Password: LEADSERVICELINE2
Join by video system>>
You cmay also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 231 092 64659