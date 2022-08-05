Maryland State Police IMPACT For August 2022

August 5, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The August 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

154 th Trooper Candidate Class Adds 23 Members To MSP Ranks;

Trooper Candidate Class Adds 23 Members To MSP Ranks; PHOTOS: 154 th Trooper Candidate Class Final Run, Graduation;

Trooper Candidate Class Final Run, Graduation; MSP, Allied Agencies Combine To Arrest Almost 100 Impaired Drivers Over July 4 th Holiday;

Holiday; Trooper Medic Lauded As Career EMS Provider Of The Year;

Troopers Rescue Three From House Fire In Allegany County;

Troopers, Cadets Support Fundraising Effort For Family Of Fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy;

Vehicle Thefts Continue To Decline In Maryland, Work To Reduce Rates Further Continues

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT August 2022.